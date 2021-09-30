Overview

Dr. Mary Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Martin works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.