Overview
Dr. Mary Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Locations
Collom & Carney Clinic5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin is a very easy to talk to, cares about her patients, explains any options you have regarding your care and has a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mary Martin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
