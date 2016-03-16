Dr. Mary Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pryor, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Axis Healthcare211 S Mill St, Pryor, OK 74361 Directions (918) 825-3777
Mary Wade Martin MD PC2610 NW Expressway Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate, empathetic !!! Dr. Martin is an AMAZING Dr. and I am so thankful to have went to her. She treats you as if you're the only patient on the earth. Very thorough and knowledgeable. State of the art equipment. I was very worried when I went to see Dr Martin. She calmly explained things with the best illustrations I have ever heard.
About Dr. Mary Martin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Center Women and Chldn
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.