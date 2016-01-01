Dr. Marshall accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Marshall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Marshall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. Marshall works at
Locations
1
Gmuc of Springhill LLC4402 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0123
2
Mobile Diagnostic Center - Commons75 S UNIVERSITY BLVD, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Marshall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336502822
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marshall works at
