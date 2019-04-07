Dr. Mandell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Mandell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Mandell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mandell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Services- Intensive Outpatient Services (ios) & Partial Hospitalization Program (php)35 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-3262
-
2
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital - Richmond925 S Long Dr, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 715-3370
-
3
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-3262
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandell?
Dr Mandell is a very caring and compassionate Doctor. I would highly recommend her. She has been my Doctor since she first came to Pinehurst.
About Dr. Mary Mandell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891739470
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.