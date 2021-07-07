See All Dermatologists in Worcester, MA
Dermatology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Maloney, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Maloney works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8515
  2. 2
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus
    281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-5979
  3. 3
    HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
    60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 466-2451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mary Maloney, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588646608
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Maloney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maloney has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maloney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

