Dr. Mary Maloney, MD
Dr. Mary Maloney, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Fabulous & caring & very skilled. It was a joy to be treated her and by her care team. She has a great bedside manner and treats her patients with dignity and respect. She explained the procedure in terms I understood and ensured that I got the best care possible. My highest praise: I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Mary Maloney, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maloney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maloney has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maloney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.
