Dr. Mary Mailander, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Mailander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Mailander works at
Beaver Medical Group Lp1690 Barton Rd Ste 104, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-0200
- 2 2200 PO Box, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-0200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mary is like the "Child whisperer" of pediatric docs.! She never short changes your time, listens and really looks at all options for care. You may wait a while to get in but it is worth it. We are almost aging out of her care and are trying to bribe her into hanging out a Family Practice shingle. If you can get in with her you will have done well.
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Mailander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mailander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mailander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mailander works at
Dr. Mailander speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.