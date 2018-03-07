Overview

Dr. Mary Mailander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Mailander works at Beaver Medical Group in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.