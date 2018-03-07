See All Pediatricians in Redlands, CA
Dr. Mary Mailander, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Mailander, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mary Mailander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Mailander works at Beaver Medical Group in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaver Medical Group Lp
    1690 Barton Rd Ste 104, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-0200
  2. 2
    2200 PO Box, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mailander?

    Mar 07, 2018
    Mary is like the "Child whisperer" of pediatric docs.! She never short changes your time, listens and really looks at all options for care. You may wait a while to get in but it is worth it. We are almost aging out of her care and are trying to bribe her into hanging out a Family Practice shingle. If you can get in with her you will have done well.
    REDLANDS — Mar 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Mailander, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Mailander, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mailander to family and friends

    Dr. Mailander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mailander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Mailander, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Mailander, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649218827
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Mailander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mailander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mailander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mailander works at Beaver Medical Group in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mailander’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Mailander, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.