Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.

Dr. Mahoney works at M. Ellen Mahoney, M.D. F.A.C.S. and Luther F. Cobb, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Cobb and Mahoney
    2504 Harrison Ave Ste A, Eureka, CA 95501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 476-0690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 31, 2018
    The Very Best in caring for my daughter I highly recommend her. I would give her a 10 Star,
    Jane Russell in Santa Rosa, CA — Oct 31, 2018
    About Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750352621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

