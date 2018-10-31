Overview

Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Mahoney works at M. Ellen Mahoney, M.D. F.A.C.S. and Luther F. Cobb, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.