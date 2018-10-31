Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Locations
Drs. Cobb and Mahoney2504 Harrison Ave Ste A, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 476-0690
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Very Best in caring for my daughter I highly recommend her. I would give her a 10 Star,
About Dr. Mary Mahoney, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750352621
Education & Certifications
- Stanford
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Stanford University
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
