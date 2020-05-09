Overview

Dr. Mary Mahieu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mahieu works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.