Dr. Mary Magoun, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Magoun, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Magoun works at Westernu Health in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westernu Health
    795 E 2nd St Ste 5, Pomona, CA 91766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 865-2565
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2021
    She is the best pediatrician you can find. She spends as much time as you need. She helped my daughter avoid ear tube surgery. It doesn't happen over night but she's a miracle worker.
    About Dr. Mary Magoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467472381
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Magoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Magoun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

