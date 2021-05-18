Overview

Dr. Mary Lynn, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Lynn works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.