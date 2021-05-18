Dr. Mary Lynn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Lynn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Lynn, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Lynn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loyola University Medical Center OBG2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-4033Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loyola Oakbrook Terrace Women's Health1S224 Summit Ave Ste 304, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 627-7399
-
3
Loyola Center for Health At Elmhurst300 N York St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (708) 327-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynn?
Dr. Lynn listened to my issues and discussed with me options I would feel comfortable with. She was very respectful and a good listener.
About Dr. Mary Lynn, DO
- Gynecology
- English
- 1841379690
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn works at
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.