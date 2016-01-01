Dr. Mary Lyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Lyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Lyman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Texas Children's Pedtrc Medical Grp3023 Kirby Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 526-6443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Lyman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770584922
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.