Dr. Mary Lupo, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Lupo, MD is a Dermatologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Locations
Lupo Center for Aesthetic and General Dermatology145 Allen Toussaint Blvd Ste 302, New Orleans, LA 70124 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lupo took the time to answer all of my questions and she provided me with essential information for my skincare. We decided to use JEUVEAU and that was certainly the right choice. I could see the results that day and they lasted longer than when I’ve used other products in the past.
About Dr. Mary Lupo, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1649273152
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Ochsner Fdn
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
