Dr. Mary-Louise Ferris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Ferris works at Family Care Associates in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.