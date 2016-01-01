Dr. Mary McHam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary McHam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Eye Health Servicesinc.97 Libbey Industrial Pkwy Ste 100, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (800) 635-0489
Eye Health Servicesinc.1900 Crown Colony Dr Ste 301, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 770-4400
Eye Health Servicesinc.146 Church St, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 826-2308
Eye Health Services Inc.2110 Dorchester Ave Ste 100, Dorchester Center, MA 02124 Directions (617) 298-5300
- Carney Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. McHam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHam has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McHam speaks Portuguese.
