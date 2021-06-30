Overview

Dr. Mary Ling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their fellowship with The Indiana Hand Center



Dr. Ling works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.