Dr. Mary Ling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Ling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their fellowship with The Indiana Hand Center
Dr. Ling works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Dupage Ltd27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 225-2663
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 410, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 225-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ling was very professional, caring and gave me great service. I was concerned I was going to lose my finger but she fixed it up.
About Dr. Mary Ling, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Chinese, Creole and French
- 1891784005
Education & Certifications
- The Indiana Hand Center
- Mayo Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ling has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ling speaks Chinese, Creole and French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.