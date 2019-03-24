Dr. Lindae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Lindae, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Lindae, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Lindae works at
Locations
Mary L. Lindae, M.D.6335 N Fresno St Ste 206, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 432-8852
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dermotologist. Recently caught a recurring Melanoma at an early stage. I feel very fortunate to have her on my team.
About Dr. Mary Lindae, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
