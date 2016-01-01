Dr. Mary Lim-Fung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim-Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Lim-Fung, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Lim-Fung, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
UT Physicians EP Heart - Southeast11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 470, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 731-5276
UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 731-5259
UT Physicians EP Heart - Webster561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 903-2809
UT Physicians Heart & Vascular - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S # 200-G, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 731-5278
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mary Lim-Fung, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1750637344
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
