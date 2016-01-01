Overview

Dr. Mary Lim-Fung, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lim-Fung works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX and Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.