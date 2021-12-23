Dr. Mary Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Leung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Leung, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
S Shore Hem/Onc Associates242 Merrick Rd Ste 301, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-1455
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Dr. Leung took her time to explain things to me. She did not rush me and was thorough, knowledgeable & professional.
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
