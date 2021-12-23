Overview

Dr. Mary Leung, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Leung works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia, Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.