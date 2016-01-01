Dr. Mary Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Leong, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Leong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Manhasset Ambulatory Care Pavilion1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 390-9242
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Leong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1376603498
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
