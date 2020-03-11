Overview

Dr. Mary Legenza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Legenza works at CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.