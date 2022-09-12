Dr. Mary Lee-Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee-Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Lee-Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Lee-Wong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 Union Sq E Frnt 3F, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-4013
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee-Wong?
Great Allergy staff and doctor at 10 Union sq!
About Dr. Mary Lee-Wong, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1962483685
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee-Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee-Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee-Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee-Wong has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee-Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee-Wong speaks Chinese.
436 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee-Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.