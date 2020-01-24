Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Dr. Steven Israel121 Congressional Ln Ste 604, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (202) 686-9171
National Capital Treatment and Recovery200 N Glebe Rd Ste 104, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 841-0703
National Capital Treatment and Recovery521 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 841-0703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
What a comforting experience! She was on time which was convenient and she really listened to me. I feel like I am no the right path now and feeling better. I highly recommend her if you are looking for an intelligent articulate doctor.
About Dr. Mary Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.