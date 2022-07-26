Dr. Mary Laville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Laville, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Laville, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mary Laville, M.D.1025 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 492-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laville is everything a woman could ask for in a doctor. She asks the right questions and listens to your responses. She investigates results, she doesn't sugar coat and at the same time has genuine empathy and an excellent bedside manner. These things are hard to find in this day and age. When no other doctor would really "listen" to my problems she took the time to actually "hear" me and help me. My only regret is that she wasn't my doctor sooner. I suffered needlessly for too long. I trust her with my daughter's health and would recommend her to anyone looking for a compassionate, helpful doctor.
About Dr. Mary Laville, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942282330
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
