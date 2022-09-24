Overview

Dr. Mary Lavery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lavery works at Westlake Eye Center in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Heterophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.