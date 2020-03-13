Dr. Mary Laplante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laplante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Laplante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Laplante, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Laplante works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
-
2
A Mary Walborn MD14601 DETROIT AVE, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 663-7355
-
3
Southside Medical Building5595 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 663-7355
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot highly recommend Dr. Laplante enough if you are one of the many women who suffer from chronic, life impacting pelvic and menstrual pain. When hormone therapy didn't work, she suggested laparoscopic surgery to search for endometriosis. Prior to my surgery, she came in multiple times to ask me if I have any questions which put me at ease. After the procedure, I asked her if she had found my pain and she responded "I am sorry not this time but we will figure it out" as she put her hand on my arm. My recovery from surgery was pretty minimal with no issues. When I went for the post OP, I was expecting the same well you are young and healthy so I don't know what to tell you but she kept her promise and had planned several next steps in treatment. If you want a bubbly doctor to just write you a prescription, she probably isn't for you. However, if you want a partner that truly cares and will help you figure out what is really wrong to FIX the problem then go see Dr. Laplante.
About Dr. Mary Laplante, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689780439
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
