Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD

Pediatrics
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Lagrew works at Mary J Lagrew MD LLC in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mary Jane Lagrew M.d. LLC
    1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 203, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-7949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Bronchitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Hair Loss
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 27, 2016
    She is excellent and her wisdom is incomparable. The office staff is just as great as she. Michelle the offices right hand is awesome this office staff was put together by destiny they are more than just a pediatric office they are a blessing. Knowing your child is being cared for by blessed hands is more than comforting to any parent. I know my children are receiving the best care because they are being cared for in the office of Mary Jane Lagrew ??
    BB in Lexington KY — Feb 27, 2016
    About Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD

    Pediatrics
    44 years of experience
    English
    1386747251
    UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lagrew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lagrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lagrew works at Mary J Lagrew MD LLC in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Lagrew’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

