Dr. Mary Kwaan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Kwaan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Medical Center Gen Sgy1304 15th St Ste 102, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-4080
- 2 100 Med Plz Ste 345, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Kwaan, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588732911
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwaan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwaan has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwaan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.