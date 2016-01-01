Overview

Dr. Mary Kwaan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kwaan works at UCLA Medical Center Gen Sgy in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.