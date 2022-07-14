Dr. Mary Kuruvilla, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kuruvilla, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mary Kuruvilla, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spring, TX.
Dr. Kuruvilla works at
Locations
-
1
Wild Rose Dental Care2430 Rayford Rd Ste 102, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (346) 359-5287Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuruvilla?
From reception through Dr Kuruvilla herself, each person in this office demonstrated a professionalism, courtesy, friendliness and genuine interest in our oral health unmatched by any other dentist's office we'e ever used. The staff explained every step of each procedure, both our hygienists were excellent and attentive and Dr. Kuruvilla spent a great deal of time with us, enough to listen to our concerns and offer treatment options that not only fit our health profiles but that we could understand. We could not be more pleased.
About Dr. Mary Kuruvilla, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1427481126
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuruvilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuruvilla accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kuruvilla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuruvilla works at
Dr. Kuruvilla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.