Dr. Mary Kovacik Eicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Kovacik Eicher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Kovacik Eicher works at
Locations
Excela Health Outpatient Rehabilitation - Medical Commons Two540 South St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 261-5610
Excela Health Gastroenterology - Excela Square At Latrobe100 Excela Health Dr Ste 202, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 261-5610
Punukollu MD and Associates P.c.480 Eagle St, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 261-5610
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She had pre-read my extensive chart. She asked me great questions and I felt she really listened to my answers. She was knowledgeabl and had an excellent bedside manner. She is well worth the visit!
About Dr. Mary Kovacik Eicher, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1659799476
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacik Eicher has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacik Eicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
