Overview

Dr. Mary Koshy, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koshy works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at East Pasco in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.