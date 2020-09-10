Dr. Mary-Margaret Kober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary-Margaret Kober, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary-Margaret Kober, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenwood Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Glenwood Medical Assoc1830 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Directions (970) 945-8503
Advanced Dermatology1390 S Potomac St Ste 124, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 368-8611
Germain Dermatology612 Seacoast Pkwy, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-4440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Naples Health Park11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 2280, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 594-9075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and thorough
About Dr. Mary-Margaret Kober, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kober has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kober has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kober. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.