Dr. Mary Klix, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Klix, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Klix works at Alaska Oncology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Oncology
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5202
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 5 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cold Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hairy Cell Leukemia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoid Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 08, 2019
    Dr. Klix was my oncologist in St.Louis Mo. she is absolutely outstanding! Caring, thoughtful, professional and extremely knowledgeable. I miss her care since she moved !! I have yet to find another oncologist like her.
    Sep 08, 2019
    About Dr. Mary Klix, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669447595
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • St John's Mercy Med Ctr|St John's Mercy Medical Center
    • University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Klix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klix has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

