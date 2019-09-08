Overview

Dr. Mary Klix, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Klix works at Alaska Oncology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.