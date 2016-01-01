Overview

Dr. Mary Klinker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Joseph's Health, Chi Health Lakeside and St. Gabriel's Hospital.



Dr. Klinker works at Unity Family Healthcare in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

