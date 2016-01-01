Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Klein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 85 E US Highway 6 Ste 235, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 983-6260
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Klein, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518966589
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
