Overview

Dr. Mary Kirby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Kirby works at New Bern Family Practice in New Bern, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.