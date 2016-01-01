Dr. Mary Killackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Killackey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Killackey, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Killackey works at
Locations
Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5344
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Killackey, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- General Surgery
