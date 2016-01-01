Dr. Mary Kiernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kiernan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Kiernan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Kiernan works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (OB/GYN)3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 700, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Kiernan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104289065
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiernan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kiernan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kiernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiernan works at
