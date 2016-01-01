See All Family Doctors in Yadkinville, NC
Family Medicine
Dr. Mary Key, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yadkinville, NC. 

Dr. Key works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates
    305 E Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulosis
Heart Disease
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pneumonia
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Thyroid Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1801324686
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Family Practice
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Dr. Mary Key, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Key has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Key works at Novant Health Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville, NC.

    Dr. Key has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Key, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Key appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.