Dr. Mary Kendrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Kendrick, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kendrick works at
Locations
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 268-2748
George H Pommert DDS Inc1450 Columbus Ave, Washington Court House, OH 43160 Directions (740) 333-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kerns is without a doubt one of the best! Very educated and professional with a fun demeanor. Office is exceptional with great staff. Will recommend to friends and family from here on out.
About Dr. Mary Kendrick, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114097623
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Kendrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendrick works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendrick.
