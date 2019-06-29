Overview

Dr. Mary Kelly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Timothy F Gabryel MD PC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.