Dr. Mary Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Kane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drs. Kane Misawa and Nguyen LLC33 W Higgins Rd Ste 820, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 426-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
I have been a patient of Dr. Kane's for over 20 years. I had uncontrollable bowel problems that were dibilitating in regards to my quality of life. After going to several doctors for this problem with no relief, a nurse of one of my doctors referred me to Dr. Kane. It was a simple fix of medication, which she prescribed after a thorough evaluation, that gave my quality of life back to me. She is a highly intelligent, diligent doctor with superb diagnostician skills whom I trust completely.
About Dr. Mary Kane, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023090354
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kane speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.