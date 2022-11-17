Dr. Kalafut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Kalafut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Kalafut, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School|University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Kalafut works at
Locations
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8860
Orthopaedic Specialists of North County Inc.3905 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-9000
Champaign Dental Group752 Medical Center Ct Ste 301, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 421-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took time to review all my test results and rely allyed my fears and concerns, in a kind and definitive way. Excellent rxper.
About Dr. Mary Kalafut, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
