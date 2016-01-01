Overview

Dr. Mary Jung, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Jung works at Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.