Dr. Mary Jude Cox, MD
Dr. Mary Jude Cox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Wills Eye Hospital - Glaucoma Service840 Walnut St # 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Eye Physicians1140 White Horse Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 784-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- UPMC
Had cataract surgery in both eyes
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144263500
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Canlion Roaroke Mem Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blind Hypertensive Eye and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.