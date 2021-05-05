Dr. Josey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Josey, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Josey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Maria D Bazzini DO508 S Habana Ave Ste 350, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 873-1426
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Josey for years! She is wonderful! She takes her time, listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Mary Josey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841293289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Josey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josey speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Josey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josey.
