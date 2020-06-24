Overview

Dr. Mary Johnston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Edinburgh, College Of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Albany Family Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.