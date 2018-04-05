See All Oncologists in Doral, FL
Dr. Mary Villar, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Villar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Villar works at Leon Medical Centers LLC in Doral, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leon Medical Centers LLC
    8881 Nw 18th Ter, Doral, FL 33172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 231-3150
  2. 2
    Oncology and Radiation Associates PA
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 2003, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 285-0726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Skin Screenings
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 05, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr.Vilar in 2010, then I believed that confidence that she gave me kept me alive and go trough my illness, today after 8 long years , I AM sure that I believed right person, my name is Veljko Ratkovic , I suffer vocal cord cancer , very aggressive type , and I use to work for CCL - Carnival Cruise Line ,thank you Dr.Mary ????
    Veljko Ratkovic in Belgrade, Serbia — Apr 05, 2018
    About Dr. Mary Villar, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003804287
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
