Dr. Mary Villar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Villar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Leon Medical Centers LLC8881 Nw 18th Ter, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 231-3150
Oncology and Radiation Associates PA3659 S Miami Ave Ste 2003, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 285-0726
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Vilar in 2010, then I believed that confidence that she gave me kept me alive and go trough my illness, today after 8 long years , I AM sure that I believed right person, my name is Veljko Ratkovic , I suffer vocal cord cancer , very aggressive type , and I use to work for CCL - Carnival Cruise Line ,thank you Dr.Mary ????
About Dr. Mary Villar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003804287
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Villar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Villar works at
Dr. Villar speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
