Dr. Mary Ireland, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mary Ireland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Ireland works at UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland
    2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 218-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Joint Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sever's Disease
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 19, 2019
    ive known DR Ireland since 1986 when she fixed my knee when no one else could, i was referred to her from a friend of mine who played football for UK , so if you want to be treated by someone who can really help you go see her
    — Apr 19, 2019
    About Dr. Mary Ireland, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427072883
    Education & Certifications

    • Hughston Orth Clin
    • Fell Boston Chldns Hospital Har
    • UC Irvine
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Ireland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ireland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ireland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ireland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ireland works at UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ireland’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ireland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ireland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ireland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ireland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

