Dr. Caroline Imbs, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Caroline Imbs, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Imbs works at Serene ObGyn in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Serene ObGyn
    7500 Fannin St Ste 220, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5245
    Woman's Health - The Heights
    4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 380-8709
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Woman's Health - Sugar Land
    15890 Southwest Fwy Ste 400, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5346
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Caroline Imbs, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366970089
