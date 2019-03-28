Overview

Dr. Mary Humphries, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Humphries works at Physicians' Immediate Med of Decatur PC in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.